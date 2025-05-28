Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 4.36. However, the company has seen a -1.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

CMPS has 36-month beta value of 2.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMPS is 84.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on May 28, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

CMPS’s Market Performance

CMPS stock saw an increase of -1.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.04% and a quarterly increase of 17.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for CMPS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CMPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMPS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

CMPS Trading at 22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPS starting from ATAI Life Sciences N.V., who sale 2,660,000 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Sep 26 ’24. After this action, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. now owns 6,905,774 shares of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, valued at $16,093,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -0.65. Equity return is now at value -60.67, with -43.91 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -83.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -178.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.