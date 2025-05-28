Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) has increased by 5.00 when compared to last closing price of 19.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Here is how Barrick Gold (B) and Compass Minerals (CMP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMP is 31.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.52% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CMP was 720.83K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a 60.94% rise in the past month, and a 71.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for CMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.46% for CMP stock, with a simple moving average of 65.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on February 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMP reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for CMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to CMP, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CMP Trading at 52.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +55.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.30. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc saw 79.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Hood Jennifer R., who proposed sale 1,486 shares at the price of $19.20 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Hood Jennifer R. now owns shares of Compass Minerals International Inc, valued at $28,531 using the latest closing price.

Reece Joseph E, the Director of Compass Minerals International Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that Reece Joseph E is holding 21,000 shares at $48,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -46.32, with -9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 20.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.