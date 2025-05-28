Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CYH is also noteworthy at 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CYH is 120.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on May 28, 2025 was 3.06M shares.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.18relation to previous closing price of 3.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Community Health Systems (CYH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

CYH’s Market Performance

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) has seen a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 40.45% gain in the past month and a -4.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for CYH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.20% for CYH stock, with a simple moving average of -3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CYH, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +42.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from BENET MIGUEL S, who sale 23,875 shares at the price of $3.52 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, BENET MIGUEL S now owns 55,000 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc, valued at $84,159 using the latest closing price.

Miguel S. Benet, the Officer of Community Health Systems, Inc, proposed sale 23,875 shares at $3.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Miguel S. Benet is holding shares at $84,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 10.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.