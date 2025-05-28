Coherent Corp’s (COHR) Stock: A 5.48% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Coherent Corp (COHR) has gone up by 0.09% for the week, with a 22.70% rise in the past month and a 1.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.96% for COHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.48% for COHR’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COHR is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COHR is 153.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COHR on May 28, 2025 was 4.03M shares.

COHR) stock’s latest price update

Coherent Corp (NYSE: COHR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.05relation to previous closing price of 81.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Both Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Coherent Corp. COHR are major players in the AI and data infrastructure space.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COHR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $85 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to COHR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

COHR Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHR rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.40. In addition, Coherent Corp saw -16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHR starting from Xia Howard H., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $81.00 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Xia Howard H. now owns 47,747 shares of Coherent Corp, valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

HOWARD H XIA, the Board Member of Coherent Corp, proposed sale 1,000 shares at $81.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that HOWARD H XIA is holding shares at $81,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherent Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.25, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Coherent Corp (COHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 682.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coherent Corp (COHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.