Clene Inc (CLNN) Stock Faces 6.61% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a -0.38% decrease in the past week, with a -12.67% drop in the past month, and a -38.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for CLNN’s stock, with a -41.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLNN is 5.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CLNN was 60.86K shares.

CLNN) stock’s latest price update

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.55 in comparison to its previous close of 2.37, however, the company has experienced a -0.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that Clene Inc. (CLNN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. This compares to loss of $1.80 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for CLNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CLNN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

CLNN Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Clene Inc saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from General Resonance LLC, who sale 420 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, General Resonance LLC now owns 710,432 shares of Clene Inc, valued at $1,029 using the latest closing price.

General Resonance LLC, the 10% Owner of Clene Inc, sale 1,400 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that General Resonance LLC is holding 710,852 shares at $6,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.82 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clene Inc stands at -83.06. The total capital return value is set at -1.92. Equity return is now at value -1738.36, with -82.61 for asset returns.

Based on Clene Inc (CLNN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.