Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has increased by 1.59 when compared to last closing price of 22.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that Danish pension provider, Norli Liv & Pension, part of the Norli group, has partnered with Clearwater to modernize its investment accounting, reporting and compliance operations. Clearwater will provide Norli with a single, consolidated view of all in-house and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) mana.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Right Now?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CWAN is 241.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWAN on May 28, 2025 was 2.98M shares.

CWAN’s Market Performance

CWAN’s stock has seen a -4.80% decrease for the week, with a -1.54% drop in the past month and a -26.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for CWAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CWAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWAN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CWAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CWAN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

CWAN Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw -18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from CORBET KATHLEEN A, who sale 12,634 shares at the price of $23.66 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, CORBET KATHLEEN A now owns 14,498 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $298,948 using the latest closing price.

CORBET KATHLEEN A, the Director of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, proposed sale 12,634 shares at $23.83 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that CORBET KATHLEEN A is holding shares at $301,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at 0.9. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 58.14, with 46.83 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 24.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.