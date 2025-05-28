Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock Showcases -2.82% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has gone down by -3.26% for the week, with a 14.92% rise in the past month and a -6.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for CLVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.82% for CLVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLVT is 387.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLVT on May 28, 2025 was 6.25M shares.

CLVT) stock’s latest price update

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.96 in comparison to its previous close of 4.08, however, the company has experienced a -3.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that New AI-based solution empowers trademark professionals to evaluate trademark risk and generate evidence-backed arguments with speed, ease, and confidence LONDON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of RiskMark, an AI-powered solution combining global CompuMark trademark data and Darts-ip litigation data to evaluate trademark risk. Leveraging 172.5 million trademark records spanning 188 jurisdictions and over 5 million global court and administrative records, RiskMark combines generative and predictive AI to transform the process of assessing similarity risk based on relevant evidence.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CLVT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CLVT, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CLVT Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -18.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVT starting from Snyder Andrew Miles, who purchase 237,176 shares at the price of $4.17 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Snyder Andrew Miles now owns 787,510 shares of Clarivate Plc, valued at $989,024 using the latest closing price.

Bomba Jane L Okun, the Director of Clarivate Plc, purchase 49,750 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Bomba Jane L Okun is holding 49,750 shares at $200,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 456.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.