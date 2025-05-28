Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has increased by 2.15 when compared to last closing price of 39.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will participate in the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2025 to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 9:00 am ET. The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations. About Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) is 12.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFG is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CFG is 429.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CFG’s average trading volume was 5.09M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG’s stock has seen a -2.79% decrease for the week, with a 9.07% rise in the past month and a -8.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for Citizens Financial Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for CFG’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

CFG Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.72. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Citizens Bank, National Associ, who proposed sale 17,934 shares at the price of $47.03 back on Jan 23 ’25. After this action, Citizens Bank, National Associ now owns shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc, valued at $843,436 using the latest closing price.

Citizens Bank, National Associ, the 10% Owner of Citizens Financial Group Inc, proposed sale 18,878 shares at $41.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05 ’24, which means that Citizens Bank, National Associ is holding shares at $785,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 6.37, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.