CI&T Inc (CINT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has decreased by -7.31 when compared to last closing price of 6.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, today released a new report, Patient-Centric Data Collection: 5 Findings and Opportunities for Every Healthcare Provider, which uncovers a trust gap in patient data handling and highlights opportunities to improve the healthcare experience. The report outlines key findings that point to a common need: a more patient-driven, transparent approach to data collection and management. “Trust in data accur.

Is It Worth Investing in CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Right Now?

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54x compared to its average ratio. CINT has 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CINT is 21.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CINT on May 28, 2025 was 138.38K shares.

CINT’s Market Performance

The stock of CI&T Inc (CINT) has seen a -9.47% decrease in the past week, with a 5.05% rise in the past month, and a -20.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for CINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for CINT’s stock, with a -10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CINT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CINT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CINT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CINT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CINT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CINT Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINT fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, CI&T Inc saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINT starting from KM350 INTERNATIONAL VENTURES L, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, KM350 INTERNATIONAL VENTURES L now owns shares of CI&T Inc, valued at $688,050 using the latest closing price.

KM350 INTERNATIONAL VENTURES L, the Member of immediate family of of CI&T Inc, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $7.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’24, which means that KM350 INTERNATIONAL VENTURES L is holding shares at $725,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for CI&T Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.18, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on CI&T Inc (CINT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 391.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CI&T Inc (CINT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.