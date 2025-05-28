CISO Global Inc (CISO) Stock Sees a9.72 Increase

In the past week, CISO stock has gone down by -10.90%, with a monthly gain of 111.61% and a quarterly surge of 20.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.53% for CISO Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.83% for CISO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CISO is 14.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CISO’s average trading volume was 5.47M shares.

CISO) stock’s latest price update

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that Cybersecurity Strategist and Former CISO Heather Lowrie joins the Paperclip SAFE Advisory Committee Cybersecurity Strategist and Former CISO Heather Lowrie joins the Paperclip SAFE Advisory Committee

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at 67.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +120.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0599. In addition, CISO Global Inc saw -65.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.38 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -215.99, with -52.22 for asset returns.

Based on CISO Global Inc (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CISO Global Inc (CISO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.