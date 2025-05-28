Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 4.24x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIG is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIG on May 28, 2025 was 3.97M shares.

seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais – CEMIG (NYSE:CIG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG’s stock has risen by 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly drop of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for CIG’s stock, with a 0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8553. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value 26.38, with 11.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.