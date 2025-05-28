Chegg Inc (CHGG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has decreased by -2.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. nypost.com reported 2025-05-12 that Chegg also plans to close its physical offices in the US and Canada by the end of the year, as well as cut back on new product development and reduce administrative costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CHGG is 98.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.41% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CHGG was 3.31M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG stock saw an increase of 5.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.19% and a quarterly increase of -11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Chegg Inc (CHGG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.35% for CHGG’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHGG reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for CHGG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

CHGG Trading at 37.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +45.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8183. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.35 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at -1.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.85. Equity return is now at value -148.48, with -78.58 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -317.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -607.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chegg Inc (CHGG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.