ChampionX Corp (CHX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ: CHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CHX is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHX is 188.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CHX on May 28, 2025 was 4.85M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ: CHX) has decreased by -0.65 when compared to last closing price of 24.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX) (“ChampionX”) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on July 25, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025 (the “Record Date”). As previously announced, on April 2, 2024, ChampionX entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Schlumberger Limited (“SLB”), Sodium Holdco, Inc. and Sodium Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions therein, Merger Sub will be merged with and into ChampionX (the “Merger”), with ChampionX surviving the Merger as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SLB.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has fallen by -2.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.69% and a quarterly drop of -14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for ChampionX Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for CHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $32 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2023.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

CHX Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, ChampionX Corp saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 49,303 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 337,409 shares of ChampionX Corp, valued at $1,482,053 using the latest closing price.

DERIC BRYANT, the Officer of ChampionX Corp, proposed sale 49,303 shares at $28.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that DERIC BRYANT is holding shares at $1,417,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 16.16, with 8.59 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 750.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ChampionX Corp (CHX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.