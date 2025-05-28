Champion Homes Inc (SKY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) has dropped by -16.39 compared to previous close of 84.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jason Blair – IR Tim Larson – President and CEO Laurie Hough – EVP, CFO and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Daniel Moore – CJS Securities Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Matthew Bouley – Barclays Mike Dahl – RBC Capital Markets Phil Ng – Jefferies Jesse Lederman – Zelman & Associates Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities Operator Good morning. Welcome to the Champion Homes Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) is 20.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKY is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKY is 56.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On May 28, 2025, SKY’s average trading volume was 451.41K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stock saw a decrease of -22.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Champion Homes Inc (SKY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.85% for SKY’s stock, with a -24.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKY reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for SKY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SKY, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

SKY Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.90. In addition, Champion Homes Inc saw -20.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Berman Michael B, who proposed sale 1,000 shares at the price of $101.87 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Berman Michael B now owns shares of Champion Homes Inc, valued at $101,870 using the latest closing price.

Burkhardt Timothy A., the VP & Controller of Champion Homes Inc, sale 3,823 shares at $106.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11 ’25, which means that Burkhardt Timothy A. is holding 32,706 shares at $408,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Champion Homes Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 13.38, with 9.84 for asset returns.

Based on Champion Homes Inc (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 38.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 210.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Champion Homes Inc (SKY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.