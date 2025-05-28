CervoMed Inc (CRVO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRVO is 5.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRVO on May 28, 2025 was 4.63M shares.

CervoMed Inc (NASDAQ: CRVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 8.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.56 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago.

CRVO’s Market Performance

CervoMed Inc (CRVO) has seen a -9.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.87% decline in the past month and a 266.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for CRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.24% for CRVO’s stock, with a -11.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CRVO Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVO fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, CervoMed Inc saw 240.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVO starting from ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT, who purchase 4,233 shares at the price of $8.46 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT now owns 5,500 shares of CervoMed Inc, valued at $35,811 using the latest closing price.

ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT, the CFO & GC of CervoMed Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’24, which means that ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT is holding 1,267 shares at $18,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.37 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for CervoMed Inc stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.57. Equity return is now at value -93.42, with -80.17 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CervoMed Inc (CRVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.