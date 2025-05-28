Centurion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ALF)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 10.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-01-22 that PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRDB Law Firm has entered into a strategic partnership with the Libyan law firm Abdou Law Firm (ALF) at the end of 2024. A unique law alliance.

Is It Worth Investing in Centurion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ALF) Right Now?

Centurion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ALF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ALF is 28.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALF on May 28, 2025 was 143.57K shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

ALF’s stock has seen a 0.19% increase for the week, with a 1.55% rise in the past month and a 2.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.33% for Centurion Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for ALF’s stock, with a 3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALF Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF rose by +0.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Centurion Acquisition Corp saw 3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 7.19 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centurion Acquisition Corp (ALF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.