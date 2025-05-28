Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.78 in relation to its previous close of 12.87. However, the company has experienced a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that BOSTON and LONDON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNTA is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNTA is 84.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CNTA’s average trading volume was 918.07K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

CNTA’s stock has seen a 4.16% increase for the week, with a -7.40% drop in the past month and a -18.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for CNTA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNTA reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for CNTA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

CNTA Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw -23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Weinhoff Gregory M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.82 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Weinhoff Gregory M now owns 122,279 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $128,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -74.29, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -221.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.