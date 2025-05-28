Centene Corp (CNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNC is 491.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on May 28, 2025 was 4.97M shares.

CNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) has increased by 2.20 when compared to last closing price of 56.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Centene offers strong revenue and earnings growth, coupled with a large national membership base and attractive valuation. Despite these positives, the stock has underperformed in recent years, prompting further investigation. The primary issue is CNC’s persistent struggle to meet average industry quality measures in its health plans.

CNC’s Market Performance

Centene Corp (CNC) has experienced a -6.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a -6.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for CNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.38% for CNC’s stock, with a -9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $64 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at -4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.29. In addition, Centene Corp saw -4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from FASOLA KENNETH J, who proposed sale 8,500 shares at the price of $59.06 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, FASOLA KENNETH J now owns shares of Centene Corp, valued at $501,970 using the latest closing price.

Greco Thomas, the Director of Centene Corp, purchase 17,000 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18 ’24, which means that Greco Thomas is holding 19,309 shares at $1,015,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centene Corp stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 12.59, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corp (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.96 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centene Corp (CNC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.