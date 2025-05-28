Celestica, Inc (CLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49relation to previous closing price of 119.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that Celestica’s stock has massively outperformed since 2022, but current valuations mirror Dot-com 2000 bubble extremes, making the risk/reward balance unattractive. Valuation metrics have surged: high P/E and price-to-sales ratios, matched with ultra-low free cash flow yield, now require continued high-growth rates to justify current pricing. Insider selling has been significant (especially above $120), with management dumping most of their shares during 2024–25, signaling a lack of confidence in further upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22x compared to its average ratio. CLS has 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLS is 114.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on May 28, 2025 was 4.79M shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Celestica, Inc (CLS) has seen a 6.52% increase in the past week, with a 33.50% rise in the past month, and a 12.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for CLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.72% for CLS stock, with a simple moving average of 41.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $166 based on the research report published on February 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLS reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for CLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to CLS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

CLS Trading at 29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +35.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.63. In addition, Celestica, Inc saw 28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLS starting from Laurette Koellner, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $82.69 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Laurette Koellner now owns shares of Celestica, Inc, valued at $8,269,000 using the latest closing price.

Laurette T Koellner, the Director of Celestica, Inc, proposed sale 151,717 shares at $91.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Laurette T Koellner is holding shares at $13,945,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 25.87, with 7.32 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 736.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celestica, Inc (CLS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.