Carvana Co (CVNA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is 109.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVNA is 3.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CVNA is 122.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CVNA’s average trading volume was 4.98M shares.

The stock price of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) has jumped by 2.89 compared to previous close of 304.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Hitting fresh 52-week highs of $312 a share on Tuesday, Carvana (CVNA) stock is sitting on gains of over +50% in 2025 and has soared more than +800% in the last three years.

CVNA’s Market Performance

Carvana Co (CVNA) has seen a 2.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.95% gain in the past month and a 41.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for CVNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.31% for CVNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $280 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVNA reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for CVNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CVNA, setting the target price at $277 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

CVNA Trading at 33.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +29.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.12. In addition, Carvana Co saw 53.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from GARCIA ERNEST C. III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $300.24 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, GARCIA ERNEST C. III now owns 820,000 shares of Carvana Co, valued at $3,002,350 using the latest closing price.

GARCIA ERNEST C. III, the Chief Executive Officer of Carvana Co, sale 10,000 shares at $301.50 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that GARCIA ERNEST C. III is holding 825,000 shares at $3,014,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 44.39, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Based on Carvana Co (CVNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carvana Co (CVNA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.