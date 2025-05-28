Carmax Inc (KMX): A Technical Analysis

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65x compared to its average ratio. KMX has 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KMX is 151.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on May 28, 2025 was 3.20M shares.

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 62.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KMX’s Market Performance

Carmax Inc (KMX) has seen a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.18% decline in the past month and a -24.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for KMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.68% for KMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for KMX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KMX, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

KMX Trading at -9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.05. In addition, Carmax Inc saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from STEENROD MITCHELL D, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $65.49 back on Apr 24 ’25. After this action, STEENROD MITCHELL D now owns 33,577 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $85,137 using the latest closing price.

Tuite Tyler, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Carmax Inc, sale 4,869 shares at $84.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28 ’25, which means that Tuite Tyler is holding 227 shares at $411,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carmax Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 8.13, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Carmax Inc (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 15.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 139.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.