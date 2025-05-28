Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has jumped by 4.22 compared to previous close of 44.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) (“bluebird” or “the Company”) today reminds all stockholders to promptly tender their shares into the tender offer by Carlyle and SK Capital to purchase all outstanding shares of bluebird common stock by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on May 29, 2025. Stockholders that hold shares of bluebird through a broker or other nominee may be subject to a processing cutoff that is prior to the tender deadline, so it is important to act now. Additi.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 15.59x. The 36-month beta value for CG is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CG is 255.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CG on May 28, 2025 was 3.41M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a -3.67% decrease in the past week, with a 18.22% rise in the past month, and a -5.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.34% for CG’s stock, with a -0.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $56 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CG Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who sale 29,370,166 shares at the price of $27.16 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 180,820,300 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $797,693,709 using the latest closing price.

Ferguson Jeffrey W., the General Counsel of Carlyle Group Inc, sale 147,658 shares at $52.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Ferguson Jeffrey W. is holding 1,095,123 shares at $7,819,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at 0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 20.38, with 4.83 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.