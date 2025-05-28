Captivision Inc (CAPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a 43.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that MIAMI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Captivision Inc. (“Captivision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneering manufacturer and global LED solution provider, today announced that it received a letter (the “Letter”) on May 22, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Letter is in addition to previously disclosed letters regarding the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards related to market value of publicly held shares, minimum bid price, and market value of listed securities.

Is It Worth Investing in Captivision Inc (NASDAQ: CAPT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.39.

The public float for CAPT is 27.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CAPT was 751.98K shares.

CAPT’s Market Performance

CAPT’s stock has seen a 43.55% increase for the week, with a 23.74% rise in the past month and a 1.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for Captivision Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.64% for CAPT’s stock, with a -40.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAPT Trading at 22.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPT rose by +51.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4794. In addition, Captivision Inc saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAPT starting from GARRABRANT GARY R, who proposed sale 653,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jan 16 ’25. After this action, GARRABRANT GARY R now owns shares of Captivision Inc, valued at $284,055 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Captivision Inc stands at -0.59. The total capital return value is set at 0.21.

Based on Captivision Inc (CAPT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -69.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Captivision Inc (CAPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.