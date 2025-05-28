Capri Holdings Ltd’s (CPRI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CPRI stock has gone up by 1.65%, with a monthly gain of 22.00% and a quarterly plunge of -12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Capri Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for CPRI’s stock, with a -26.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPRI is 114.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.77% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CPRI was 4.31M shares.

CPRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has jumped by 5.53 compared to previous close of 17.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Davis – VP, IR John D. Idol – Chairman and CEO Thomas J.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRI reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CPRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CPRI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CPRI Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, Capri Holdings Ltd saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Ltd stands at -0.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -67.22, with -14.92 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 575.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.