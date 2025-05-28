Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CADL stock has gone down by -0.53%, with a monthly gain of 18.29% and a quarterly plunge of -30.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.72% for Candel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.65% for CADL’s stock, with a -9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Right Now?

CADL has 36-month beta value of -0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CADL is 36.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CADL on May 28, 2025 was 972.07K shares.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.60. However, the company has seen a -0.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-28 that Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its lead immunotherapy candidate, CAN-2409, for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate- to high-risk disease. The RMAT designation is intended to expedite the development and review of regenerative therapies for serious conditions where preliminary evidence suggests the drug may address unmet medical needs.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $25 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CADL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CADL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CADL Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +23.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc saw -32.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADL starting from Nichols William Garrett, who sale 45,316 shares at the price of $8.76 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Nichols William Garrett now owns 52,493 shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc, valued at $396,995 using the latest closing price.

Barone Francesca, the Chief Scientific Officer of Candel Therapeutics Inc, sale 32,146 shares at $8.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18 ’25, which means that Barone Francesca is holding 96,527 shares at $281,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -98.14, with -62.27 for asset returns.

Based on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.