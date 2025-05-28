Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CP stock has gone down by -1.19%, with a monthly gain of 11.26% and a quarterly surge of 4.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for CP’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.76x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CP is 930.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CP was 3.67M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 80.17, however, the company has experienced a -1.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani and Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd will address the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Securities Conference on June 10, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CT. CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpkcr.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CP reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for CP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CP Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.29. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.62, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.