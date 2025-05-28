Caleres Inc (CAL) Stock Records -0.66% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CAL stock has gone down by -3.04%, with a monthly gain of 7.04% and a quarterly plunge of -0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Caleres Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for CAL’s stock, with a -33.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAL is 32.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.58% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of CAL was 1.00M shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has increased by 3.82 when compared to last closing price of 15.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caleres (NYSE: CAL), a market-leading portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2025. The company has paid a consecutive quarterly dividend for more than 100 years. About Caleres Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds,.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on September 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CAL Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Caleres Inc saw -28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Greeley Lori, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Mar 27 ’25. After this action, Greeley Lori now owns 10,000 shares of Caleres Inc, valued at $159,964 using the latest closing price.

Gendreau Kyle, the Director of Caleres Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17 ’25, which means that Gendreau Kyle is holding 5,000 shares at $99,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 17.83, with 4.97 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 205.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Caleres Inc (CAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.