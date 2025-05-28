Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has surged by 2.02 when compared to previous closing price of 27.69, but the company has seen a -4.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlantic City’s casino destination that has it all, Tropicana Atlantic City will offer guests yet another reason to visit with the debut of the all-new Solana Tower, featuring reimagined rooms and suites in the resort’s west wing. The project will commence later this year and is expected to debut in early 2026, offering guests the ultimate escape. The 604-room and suite transformation strengthens Tropicana’s commitment to maintaining its status as a leading.

Is It Worth Investing in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CZR is at 2.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CZR is 195.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.72% of that float. The average trading volume for CZR on May 28, 2025 was 6.00M shares.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR stock saw a decrease of -4.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for CZR’s stock, with a -18.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $47 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Negative” to CZR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

CZR Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.53. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from KORNSTEIN DON R, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, KORNSTEIN DON R now owns 56,255 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc, valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

TOMICK DAVID P, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc, purchase 1,850 shares at $33.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that TOMICK DAVID P is holding 37,392 shares at $61,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value -5.56, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.