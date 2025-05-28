Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIPC is 118.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of BIPC was 753.94K shares.

BIPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: BIPC) has plunged by -0.30 when compared to previous closing price of 39.50, but the company has seen a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that The market has become an uncertain place. Neither equities nor bonds offer safety. Such times create opportunities.

BIPC’s Market Performance

BIPC’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.13% and a quarterly drop of -4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for BIPC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIPC

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to BIPC, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

BIPC Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIPC fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.67. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Infrastructure Corp stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.1.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at -14.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.