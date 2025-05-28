Brixmor Property Group Inc’s (BRX) Stock: A -1.15% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has gone down by -4.37% for the week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month and a -8.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.11% for BRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for BRX’s stock, with a -6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRX is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRX is 303.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRX on May 28, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

BRX stock's latest price update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX)'s stock price has plunge by 2.11% in relation to previous closing price of 24.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Brixmor Property (BRX) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

BRX Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Bowerman Julie, who sale 13,200 shares at the price of $27.49 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Bowerman Julie now owns 17,868 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc, valued at $362,931 using the latest closing price.

SIEGEL STEVEN F, an insider of Brixmor Property Group Inc, sale 14,540 shares at $27.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that SIEGEL STEVEN F is holding 338,117 shares at $400,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 3.71 for asset returns.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 936.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.