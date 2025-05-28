Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: BHR)’s stock price has soared by 21.50 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-10 that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Deric Eubanks – Chief Financial Officer Richard Stockton – President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Nixon – Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management Conference Call Participants Jonathan Jenkins – Oppenheimer Michael Bellisario – Baird Operator Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: BHR) Right Now?

BHR has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHR is 58.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHR on May 28, 2025 was 299.45K shares.

BHR’s Market Performance

BHR stock saw an increase of 14.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.89% and a quarterly increase of -9.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.44% for BHR’s stock, with a -13.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BHR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BHR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

BHR Trading at 10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHR rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHR starting from Rinaldi Matthew D, who sale 4,444 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Rinaldi Matthew D now owns 0 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $111,100 using the latest closing price.

Vaziri Abteen, the Director of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, proposed sale 5,000 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Vaziri Abteen is holding shares at $137,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 135.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.