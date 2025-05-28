Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Boundless Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.58 in comparison to its previous close of 1.54, however, the company has experienced a -23.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Portfolio prioritization focuses on novel-novel combination therapy of BBI-355 and BBI-825 and new development candidate, BBI-940, for novel kinesin program

Is It Worth Investing in Boundless Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOLD is -0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BOLD is 14.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. On May 28, 2025, BOLD’s average trading volume was 69.42K shares.

BOLD’s Market Performance

BOLD’s stock has seen a -23.08% decrease for the week, with a -11.56% drop in the past month and a -29.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for Boundless Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.47% for BOLD’s stock, with a -47.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOLD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOLD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BOLD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to BOLD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

BOLD Trading at -13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLD fell by -23.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5753. In addition, Boundless Bio Inc saw -55.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLD

The total capital return value is set at -0.4. Equity return is now at value -54.06, with -42.61 for asset returns.

Based on Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -64.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boundless Bio Inc (BOLD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.