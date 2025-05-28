Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.46relation to previous closing price of 18.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Garching / Munich, Germany, May 27, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced a debt financing agreement for up to USD 262.5 million from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, Inc (“Blue Owl”). The capital will be used to prepare for commercial readiness and potential market launch of the company’s lead candidate, n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide (also known as ITM-11 or 177Lu-edotreotide). ITM-11 recently met the primary endpoint in the COMPETE Phase 3 study as a potential treatment for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). ITM plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for this asset to the U.S. FDA in 2025. In addition, the company will continue to accelerate the development of its innovative targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline and the scale-up of Actinium-225 manufacturing through its joint venture, Actineer. Under the terms of the agreement, ITM will receive USD 140 million upon closing and can exercise additional tranches. Further details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 188.52x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for OWL is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OWL is 574.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume for OWL on May 28, 2025 was 9.11M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has seen a -3.55% decrease in the past week, with a 1.19% rise in the past month, and a -11.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for OWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for OWL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $23 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for OWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OWL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

OWL Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw -19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Dyal Capital Partners IV Holdi, who proposed sale 20,000,000 shares at the price of $19.98 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Dyal Capital Partners IV Holdi now owns shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc, valued at $399,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Blue Owl Exchange LP, the Controlled affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc, proposed sale 1,817,382 shares at $21.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Blue Owl Exchange LP is holding shares at $39,128,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 866.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.