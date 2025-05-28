Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has increased by 1.67 when compared to last closing price of 14.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Volatility tempts investors to panic, but history shows the cost of missing market rebounds is steep. Staying disciplined beats emotional reactions. True financial independence comes from long-term compounding. I highlight a retiree who built a high-yield portfolio by staying the course. I’m preparing for my own future income needs by tracking top-tier dividend ideas, including a standout BDC with a double-digit yield and low risk.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) is above average at 9.42x. The 36-month beta value for OBDC is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OBDC is 483.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of OBDC on May 28, 2025 was 4.02M shares.

OBDC’s Market Performance

OBDC’s stock has seen a -1.02% decrease for the week, with a 2.17% rise in the past month and a -4.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for Blue Owl Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for OBDC’s stock, with a -1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OBDC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for OBDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OBDC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

OBDC Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $14.80 back on Mar 06 ’25. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 51,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $222,000 using the latest closing price.

DAlelio Edward H, the Director of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 2,500 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’24, which means that DAlelio Edward H is holding 9,016 shares at $37,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.7 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at 0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 9.52, with 4.13 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 607.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.