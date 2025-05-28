Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has increased by 1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 19.48. However, the company has seen a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-05-16 that Many big tech stocks have been soaring as spending for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure continues to grow. Major announcements this week during President Donald Trump’s Middle East trip gave tech investors even more to cheer about.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BE is 3.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BE is 219.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.69% of that float. On May 28, 2025, BE’s average trading volume was 6.79M shares.

BE’s Market Performance

The stock of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a 4.38% rise in the past month, and a -10.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.70% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $26 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to BE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

BE Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from DANIEL BERENBAUM, who proposed sale 9,000 shares at the price of $19.13 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, DANIEL BERENBAUM now owns shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $172,148 using the latest closing price.

DANIEL BERENBAUM, the Officer of Bloom Energy Corp, proposed sale 17,300 shares at $18.62 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that DANIEL BERENBAUM is holding shares at $322,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 0.86, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 89.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.