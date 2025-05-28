Blackstone Inc (BX): A Technical Analysis

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14x compared to its average ratio. BX has 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BX is 721.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BX on May 28, 2025 was 5.24M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has increased by 2.34 when compared to last closing price of 136.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-27 that TPG and Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX), two private equity firms, have made a non-binding offer of more than $16 billion to take medical equipment-maker Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) private, according to a media report from the Financial Times. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the publication said Massachusetts-based Hologic has rejected the offer.

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc (BX) has seen a -4.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.85% gain in the past month and a -11.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for BX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for BX’s stock, with a -11.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $165 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BX, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

BX Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.02. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw -18.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings IV L.P., who sale 1,557,994 shares at the price of $80.91 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. now owns 178,816 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $126,053,711 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings IV L.P., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc, sale 234,563 shares at $80.91 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. is holding 174,974 shares at $18,977,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.54 for the present operating margin

0.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 34.07, with 5.99 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Inc (BX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.