Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) is 37.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIRK is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIRK is 39.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.11% of that float. On May 28, 2025, BIRK’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

BIRK) stock’s latest price update

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.80 in relation to its previous close of 53.22. However, the company has experienced a -3.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.1% in Birkenstock (BIRK). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

BIRK’s Market Performance

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has experienced a -3.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.91% rise in the past month, and a 6.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for BIRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for BIRK’s stock, with a 4.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $72 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRK reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BIRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BIRK, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

BIRK Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.59. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRK starting from Klaus Baumann, who proposed sale 30,000 shares at the price of $46.43 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, Klaus Baumann now owns shares of Birkenstock Holding Plc, valued at $1,392,900 using the latest closing price.

Erik Massmann, the Officer of Birkenstock Holding Plc, proposed sale 35,000 shares at $44.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’24, which means that Erik Massmann is holding shares at $1,567,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birkenstock Holding Plc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.35, with 5.07 for asset returns.

Based on Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 503.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.