biote Corp (BTMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) has jumped by 10.87 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Szymon Serowiecki – Investor Relations Bret Christensen – Chief Executive Officer Bob Peterson – Chief Financial Officer Marc Beer – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Kaumil Gajrawala – Jefferies Les Sulewski – Truist Jonna Kim – TD Cowen Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley George Kelly – ROTH Capital Partners Operator Hello, and welcome to the biote First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) Right Now?

biote Corp (NASDAQ: BTMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BTMD is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTMD is 25.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume for BTMD on May 28, 2025 was 212.37K shares.

BTMD’s Market Performance

BTMD stock saw an increase of 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.95% and a quarterly increase of -7.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for biote Corp (BTMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.24% for BTMD’s stock, with a -19.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTMD

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTMD reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BTMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2024.

BTMD Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTMD rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, biote Corp saw -33.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTMD starting from Guines LLC, who purchase 436,037 shares at the price of $3.26 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Guines LLC now owns 4,611,071 shares of biote Corp, valued at $1,422,265 using the latest closing price.

Guines LLC, the 10% Owner of biote Corp, purchase 11,677 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Guines LLC is holding 4,622,748 shares at $39,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for biote Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.41.

Based on biote Corp (BTMD), the company’s capital structure generated -0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, biote Corp (BTMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.