BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 35.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-30 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC), a biotechnology company specializing in precision diagnostics and specialty chemical solutions, today announced that it has received official notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming the Company has regained full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BGLC is also noteworthy at 1.72.

The public float for BGLC is 1.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BGLC on May 28, 2025 was 620.21K shares.

BGLC’s Market Performance

The stock of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has seen a 35.32% increase in the past week, with a 26.39% rise in the past month, and a 0.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for BGLC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.61% for BGLC’s stock, with a 6.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGLC Trading at 30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +34.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC rose by +35.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp saw 30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -24.75, with -20.52 for asset returns.

Based on BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -128.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

In summary, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.