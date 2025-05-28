Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCRX is 200.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCRX on May 28, 2025 was 4.67M shares.

The stock price of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) has surged by 1.89 when compared to previous closing price of 10.59, but the company has seen a 4.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:

BCRX’s Market Performance

BCRX’s stock has risen by 4.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.61% and a quarterly rise of 30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.20% for BCRX stock, with a simple moving average of 34.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCRX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BCRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BCRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

BCRX Trading at 27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 43.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from Hutson Nancy J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $7.54 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Hutson Nancy J now owns 86,638 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $52,780 using the latest closing price.

Hutson Nancy J, the Director of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, proposed sale 7,000 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Hutson Nancy J is holding shares at $52,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.1.

Based on Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.