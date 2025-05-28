Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) has gone up by 8.40% for the week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month and a 15.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.49% for BIOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.27% for BIOX’s stock, with a -19.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIOX is 34.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIOX on May 28, 2025 was 208.14K shares.

BIOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) has jumped by 11.45 compared to previous close of 4.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX ) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Paula Savanti – Head, Investor Relations Federico Trucco – Chief Executive Officer Enrique López Lecube – Chief Financial Officer Milen Marinov – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Markets Austin Moeller – Canaccord Steve Byrne – Bank of America Kemp Dolliver – Brookline Capital Markets Operator Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s Bioceres Crop Solutions Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results. My name is Drew and I’ll be the operator on today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BIOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $17 based on the research report published on July 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BIOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIOX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

BIOX Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOX rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 0.51, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 55.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.