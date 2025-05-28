Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has increased by 9.82 when compared to last closing price of 2.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that The Saudi Arabia meat substitutes market is driven by rising health and environmental consciousness, growing expatriate influence advocating plant-based diets, and increased product availability via modern retail and e-commerce. While high costs pose a barrier, local production and government support for sustainability offer growth potential. The Saudi Arabia meat substitutes market is driven by rising health and environmental consciousness, growing expatriate influence advocating plant-based diets, and increased product availability via modern retail and e-commerce. While high costs pose a barrier, local production and government support for sustainability offer growth potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

BYND has 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for BYND is 71.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 41.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on May 28, 2025 was 2.54M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stock saw an increase of 12.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.23% and a quarterly increase of -15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Beyond Meat Inc (BYND). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.43% for BYND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Consumer Edge Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to BYND, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

BYND Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who sale 1,125 shares at the price of $2.54 back on Apr 25 ’25. After this action, GRAYSON CHELSEA A now owns 44,794 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $2,858 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON CHELSEA A, the Officer of Beyond Meat Inc, proposed sale 1,125 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25 ’25, which means that GRAYSON CHELSEA A is holding shares at $2,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -0.5. The total capital return value is set at -0.28.

Based on Beyond Meat Inc (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -77.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -133.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.