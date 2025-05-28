Beyond Inc (BYON) Stock Experiences 60.98% Monthly Change

In the past week, BYON stock has gone down by -1.64%, with a monthly gain of 60.98% and a quarterly plunge of -11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.57% for BYON’s stock, with a -6.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BYON is also noteworthy at 3.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BYON is 56.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.48% of that float. The average trading volume of BYON on May 28, 2025 was 3.16M shares.

BYON) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.81 in comparison to its previous close of 5.65, however, the company has experienced a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Beyond, Inc. is deeply undervalued due to its 55% stake in tZERO, whose blockchain patent portfolio could be worth billions as digital assets go mainstream. Recent regulatory shifts and Wall Street adoption of crypto trading platforms directly validate tZERO’s patented technologies, making them critical infrastructure for the future of finance. BYON’s true asset value is hidden on its balance sheet, creating a disconnect that presents a major opportunity for investors as the market wakes up to its tech assets.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYON

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BYON, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

BYON Trading at 38.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +57.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Beyond Inc saw 33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 19,193 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 456,151 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $96,541 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of Beyond Inc, purchase 71,428 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28 ’24, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 436,958 shares at $499,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.0. Equity return is now at value -104.28, with -47.78 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -236.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Beyond Inc (BYON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.