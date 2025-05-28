Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) is 16.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBY is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBY is 194.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On May 28, 2025, BBY’s average trading volume was 4.22M shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.29 in relation to its previous close of 69.92. However, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

BBY’s Market Performance

BBY’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.66% and a quarterly drop of -19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Best Buy Co. Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.99% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $90 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBY reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBY, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

BBY Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.12. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc saw -15.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Bilunas Matthew M, who sale 51,000 shares at the price of $74.20 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Bilunas Matthew M now owns 55,856 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc, valued at $3,784,200 using the latest closing price.

Bilunas Matthew M, the SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO of Best Buy Co. Inc, sale 9,482 shares at $72.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Bilunas Matthew M is holding 106,856 shares at $688,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 31.63, with 6.23 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.