Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30x compared to its average ratio. BDX has 36-month beta value of 0.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BDX is 286.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on May 28, 2025 was 2.79M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE: BDX) has surged by 1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 171.38, but the company has seen a -1.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

BDX’s Market Performance

BDX’s stock has fallen by -1.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly drop of -24.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Becton Dickinson & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.30% for BDX’s stock, with a -22.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDX, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

BDX Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.04. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co saw -23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Garrison Michael David, who sale 479 shares at the price of $197.28 back on Apr 09 ’25. After this action, Garrison Michael David now owns 4,887 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co, valued at $94,497 using the latest closing price.

MICHAEL GARRISON, the Officer of Becton Dickinson & Co, proposed sale 479 shares at $200.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09 ’25, which means that MICHAEL GARRISON is holding shares at $96,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.97, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.