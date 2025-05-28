BCE Inc (BCE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BCE is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for BCE is 920.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume for BCE on May 28, 2025 was 3.29M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 21.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that We previously emphasized our larger position in BCE Inc. preferred shares and predicted a dividend cut in the common shares. BCE’s new annual dividend is set at $1.75 to support deleveraging and enhance financial flexibility, aiming for a 3.5x net debt leverage ratio by 2027. We look at the Q1-2025 and highlight the hybrid bonds for a safe income choice.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has fallen by -0.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly drop of -10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for BCE Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for BCE’s stock, with a -20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCE Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, BCE Inc saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 2.83, with 0.73 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.74 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BCE Inc (BCE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.