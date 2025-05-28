Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BAX is 508.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BAX on May 28, 2025 was 4.59M shares.

businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Joel Grade, Baxter's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

BAX’s Market Performance

Baxter International Inc (BAX) has seen a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.15% gain in the past month and a -14.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for BAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for BAX’s stock, with a -7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BAX, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

BAX Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, Baxter International Inc saw 5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from Stevens Brian, who proposed sale 976 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Sep 16 ’24. After this action, Stevens Brian now owns shares of Baxter International Inc, valued at $39,046 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Brian, the Officer of Baxter International Inc, proposed sale 16,063 shares at $39.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13 ’24, which means that Stevens Brian is holding shares at $639,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baxter International Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -8.96, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Baxter International Inc (BAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 12.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baxter International Inc (BAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.