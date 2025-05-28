Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) has increased by 1.33 when compared to last closing price of 36.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that I analyze Barron’s top 100 sustainable companies, focusing on dividend-paying stocks using the yield-based ‘dogcatcher’ strategy for value and income. Six of 83 dividend-paying ESG stocks meet the ideal of annual dividends from $1,000 invested exceeding their share price, signaling potential value opportunities. Analyst targets suggest 20-45% net gains for the top ten ESG ‘dogs’ by May 2026, with risk and volatility varying by stock and sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) is above average at 12.72x. The 36-month beta value for BKR is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BKR is 988.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume of BKR on May 28, 2025 was 8.50M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stock saw an increase of -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.14% and a quarterly increase of -15.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Baker Hughes Co (BKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for BKR’s stock, with a -7.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $49 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

BKR Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.92. In addition, Baker Hughes Co saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Apostolides James E, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $36.49 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Apostolides James E now owns 20,349 shares of Baker Hughes Co, valued at $138,662 using the latest closing price.

Apostolides James E, the Officer of Baker Hughes Co, proposed sale 3,800 shares at $36.49 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Apostolides James E is holding shares at $138,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Co stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 18.04, with 7.78 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Co (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.