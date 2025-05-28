Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that We assess the investment worthiness of AZUL stock post its first-quarter 2025 earnings release.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZUL is 111.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.17% of that float. The average trading volume for AZUL on May 28, 2025 was 5.70M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

The stock of Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen a -7.41% decrease in the past week, with a -39.77% drop in the past month, and a -73.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.15% for AZUL’s stock, with a -77.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to AZUL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

AZUL Trading at -58.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6262. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw -70.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. ADR stands at -0.46. The total capital return value is set at 0.69.

Based on Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -22.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.