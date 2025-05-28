Azitra Inc (AZTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) has decreased by -6.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that BRANFORD, Conn., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that it will present a poster describing the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ATR04-484 in EGFR inhibitor (“EGFRi”)-associated rash at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2025) being held May 30-June 3, 2025 in Chicago.

Is It Worth Investing in Azitra Inc (AMEX: AZTR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZTR is at -1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZTR is 16.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.05% of that float. The average trading volume for AZTR on May 28, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

AZTR’s Market Performance

AZTR’s stock has seen a -8.14% decrease for the week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month and a -25.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for Azitra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for AZTR’s stock, with a -36.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZTR Trading at -9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTR fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2920. In addition, Azitra Inc saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTR starting from KDT VENTURES FUND I, LP, who proposed sale 9,730 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, KDT VENTURES FUND I, LP now owns shares of Azitra Inc, valued at $5,648 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1877.66 for the present operating margin

1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azitra Inc stands at -409.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.04. Equity return is now at value -208.50, with -152.02 for asset returns.

Based on Azitra Inc (AZTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10986.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.99 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -363.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azitra Inc (AZTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.